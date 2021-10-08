After sharing a picture of his dramatic transformation in 2019, Kumail Nanjiani says he is "less and less comfortable" talking about his body

Kumail Nanjiani Is 'Very Uncomfortable' Discussing His Body Since Shirtless Photos Went Viral

After bulking up for his role in the Marvel film Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani says he feels "uncomfortable" with the attention surrounding his body transformation.

The actor, 43, discussed his physique in a profile with GQ, telling the magazine he's less open to talking about his body since he shocked the internet with his dramatic transformation in 2019.

"I've found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body — and it's become less and less and less comfortable," Nanjiani said.

The Silicon Valley comedian first bulked up to play Kingo in Eternals, a superhero who blends into the world as a Bollywood star. Nanjiani, who told GQ he grew up watching Indian cinema, wanted to look like a true Bollywood leading man for the part.

Kumail Nanjiani Says He Wanted His Eternals Character Disrupt Middle Eastern Stereotypes Credit: Marvel Studios

"If I'm playing the first South Asian superhero, I want to look like someone who can take on Thor or Captain America, or any of those people," Nanjiani said, adding, "I was like, I want this to be believable. I want to feel that kind of powerful in this role."

His newly buff appearance caught Eternals director Chloé Zhao off guard, he recalled.

"Chloé got a little upset at me for getting in shape — I shouldn't say 'getting in shape,' " he said. "For changing my body to look a certain way."

Zhao explained to GQ that she thought Nanjiani was a great fit for Kingo regardless of his appearance and that she "wanted to make sure he didn't feel like he had to [bulk up] for me."

While he's received plenty of praise for his new look, Nanjiani has admitted he's struggled with the attention, and also experienced body dysmorphia from the drastic change.

"I don't want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues. I don't have that. But I did start getting some body dysmorphia," he told Men's Health for the magazine's April 2020 cover. "I'd look in the mirror and I'd see my abs — and when I looked again, they would fade. I would just see the flaws."

He added that sharing his progress on social media was helpful because of the positive reinforcement he received.