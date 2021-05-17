Kumail Nanjiani Has Maintained His Muscles Throughout Quarantine

The Eternals star showed off his buff biceps as he visited a friend’s house in Los Angeles

Kumail Nanjiani may have wrapped filming on his debut Marvel movie, Eternals, last year, but he's still keeping up his buff, superhero body.

The comedian and writer, 43, showed off his bulked-up biceps on Friday as he made his way to a friend's house in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nanjiani, who shocked social media in Dec. 2019 when he shared shirtless pictures of his newly-ripped body, started working out after landing his Eternals role and wanting to "transform how I looked," he said at the time.

Though the Silicon Valley star emphasized that it was only possible with a lot of time and money.

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world," he said. "I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

And after he finished shooting Eternals, Nanjiani decided to continue working out and following a strict diet through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel like it's the only thing tethering me to sanity," he told PEOPLE in May 2020. "Part of the challenge for me [in quarantine] has been, 'What are the things I can look forward to every day?' Working out is one of them, breakfast is one of them, writing, weekends."

RELATED VIDEO: Kumail Nanjiani Is Still Ripped Thanks to Quarantine Workouts: 'People Are Annoyed' He's Kept it Up

"It really, really helps me with anxiety, self-confidence, focus," he added. "It's really become an essential part of my life. And it sort of shows is that it's possible to do it." But, he said, "it's a lot of work."

Nanjiani joked, too, that it's making people like him less.