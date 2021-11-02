Kristy Swanson Reveals She Has Been Hospitalized for COVID, Denies She's 'Anti-Vax'

"They are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don't clot. I'm ok," Kristy Swanson wrote on Twitter on Monday

Kristy Swanson has been hospitalized for COVID-19.

On Monday, the 51-year-old actress shared on Twitter that she had been rushed to the hospital over the weekend and was being treated for coronavirus-related pneumonia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Prayers for me please," she wrote. "Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I'm still here with pneumonia, I'm on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I'm in good spirits and in great hands."

In a follow-up, she tweeted more details about what led to her hospital stay: "I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don't clot. I'm ok."

She added that she had a "wonderful" team of medical professionals taking care of her, and she was "doing great."

After she revealed her diagnosis on social media, Swanson received well wishes from followers and friends, including former Pretty in Pink co-star Jon Cryer.

"OMG I'm so sorry to hear this but glad to hear you are in great hands and getting good care," Cryer replied to her. "You and your family are in my thoughts. I wish you strength and rest and happiness and health."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's not clear whether Swanson is vaccinated against COVID-19. She has previously been critical of the shot on social media. In September, she suggested that vaccine mandates were instituted as a way to "make mo-money."

"Oh I see, so it behaves just like the flu," she wrote on Twitter alongside an article about COVID-19 immunity. "Every year a new flew strain arises & a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one. That's exactly what this whole thing is, except this time they want to mandate vaccines so they can make mo-money."

On Monday, she responded to a headline referring to her as "anti-vax," denying the label.

"I have NEVER said I am anti-vax," she wrote.