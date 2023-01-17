Kristin Chenoweth Says Hair Extensions Saved Her Life When Lighting Equipment Fell on Her Head in 2012

Kristin Chenoweth detailed the serious accident she suffered while filming The Good Wife in 2012, one that left her with a skull fracture and a cracked nose, as well as cracked teeth and ribs

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman Headshot
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 01:07 PM
Kristin Chenoweth publicity
Photo: John Russo

Kristin Chenoweth is opening up about a traumatic experience from her past.

On Monday night, the actress and singer, 54, sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and reflected on the lighting equipment accident that took place in 2012 on the set of The Good Wife.

The accident, Chenoweth told Cohen, occurred near a 7-Eleven store — she'd been craving a Slurpee at the time. "I heard like a flagpole sound. I heard 'We're losing the light' and I heard action, and I woke up at Bellevue hospital," the singer says. "It hit me in the face and then threw me into a curb, [causing] a 7-inch skull fracture, a hairline crack and fracture [in my nose] and cracked teeth and ribs."

Holding Chenoweth's new book I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us, Cohen, 54, asked the actress whether she wished she took legal action.

"I didn't do it out of fear and anxiety. So don't ever let fear rule your life," Chenoweth replied.

Kristin Chenoweth publicity
John Russo

Despite the accident occurring more than a decade ago, Chenoweth still deals with the aftermath. "I have long-standing injuries from that accident, so I wish I had listened to my dad who said, 'you're gonna want to do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed, you know..." she said.

The actress also said that if it weren't for the hair extensions she was wearing at the time, she wouldn't be alive today. "My hair extensions saved my life," Chenoweth said.

"They made the hairline fracture go together," she explained. "My doctor said, 'What are these metal things' and I said, 'They're hair extensions' and he said, 'They saved your life.' "

After telling her story, Chenoweth said jokingly, "So anybody who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health."

Chenoweth's new book is available online and in bookstores.

Related Articles
Kyle Richards attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I'm Honest About What I Do'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Had a Family History of Heart Disease — What to Know
Mineka Furtch says her previous doctor initially downplayed her symptoms of nausea and vomiting when she was pregnant in 2020. She was eventually diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and the severe symptoms associated with the condition have returned now that she is pregnant again.
Why People Who Experience Severe Nausea During Pregnancy Often Go Untreated
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman attend The Old Man" Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Christina Applegate attends "Dead To Me" #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'
Gwendlyn Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Had a Breast Reduction After Suffering Back Pain
Doctor making a vaccination in the shoulder of patient teens girls person, Flu Vaccination Injection on Arm, coronavirus,covid-19 vaccine disease preparing for human clinical trials vaccination shot
Childhood Vaccinations in the U.S. Fall for the Second Year in a Row: 'This Is Alarming'
Grace Garcia nail cancer
California Woman Contracts HPV-Related Nail Cancer Following Visit to Salon
Rachel Robinson on the New Season of The Challenge Workout: ‘It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever’
Rachel Robinson on the New Season of 'The Challenge Workout' : 'It's Bigger and Better Than Ever'
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley's Addiction Battles: 'It's a Difficult Path to Overcome'
Author and "Today Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager attends the Like Mother Like Daughter Health Legacy Summit at The Newseum on April 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
Jenna Bush Hager Says Grandmother Barbara Bush Once Told Her She Looked 'Chubby' in a Bikini
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiSuw85Oe9k/ janellebrown117 Verified Life is too short to spend it at war with yourself. If you feel like junk, it’s because you are CHEMICALLY off balance. What I drink heals my gut 👉🏼 which produces serotonin 👉🏼 which makes me happy 👉🏼 which boosts my confidence. Every week that goes by, I feel better. Every month that goes by, I physically see changes. I'm so glad I took that leap of faith and poured back into me! For more information message me or follow my health page @life_with_health_and_happiness 17w
Janelle Brown Shares Inspiring Weightlifting Video, Says That Working Out Is 'Empowering'
Sunny Hostin
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Says She Has Scheduled 'Appointments About Getting My Breast Implants Removed'