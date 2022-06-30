“I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body,” Kristin Cavallari said alongside a bikini shot

Kristin Cavallari Says She Is 'Really Proud' of Her Fitness Journey After Weight Gain

Kristin Cavallari is ready to show off the results of her fitness journey.

On Thursday, the Very Cavallari alum, 35, shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking a black bikini while looking out at the ocean. She also posted two throwback photos of herself before adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I've come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made," Cavallari — who split from husband Jay Cutler in 2020 — captioned the snaps. "I don't even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress."

She added, "I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I can't be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go."

"I've put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way," she told the publication.

Kristin Cavallari at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage) Credit: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

"My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight," she added.

After looking at photos from her past, Cavallari revealed that she was "shocked at how thin" she used to be. "I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I'm happy that I've put on weight," she shared.

The Laguna Beach alum revealed that she no longer uses a scale to track her weight and is focused on building her muscle through workouts with a professional trainer.

"I'm really petite. I have no hips. I'm just small. And so if I don't work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away," she said. "So it is about consistency for me."

"He kicks my ass. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I've ever lifted in my entire life," she added. "I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Grown Up' a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I've 'Closed That Chapter'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When she's not working out with her trainer, she exercises on her own and even hits some steps on the VersaClimber — all while sticking to her "healthy lifestyle" that involves very little alcohol.