Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift After Breastfeeding Her 3 Children

Kristin Cavallari shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, plus daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler

By
Published on August 23, 2022 11:21 PM
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari. Photo: ABC/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari is getting real about her post-baby body.

During a Q&A session Tuesday on The Hills alum's Instagram Stories, one of her followers asked, "Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here)."

Cavallari — who shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, plus daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler — responded, "Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."

The star, 35 also candidly shared her thoughts on Botox and fillers, telling another fan, "It's not for me (or maybe I should say, I've never done it). But I've seen it look amazing on some people."

Kristin Cavallari’s IG Story
Kristin Cavallari/instagram

She added that her "concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean like 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle."

Cavallari then pointed out, "I'm super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don't bother me."

As for whether she wants more children, the Uncommon James founder said she's open to the idea.

"I'm not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more," she wrote on top of a photo of her snuggling with one of her children, their face hidden with a little girl emoji.

The mom of three has been open about her fitness journey and her recent weight gain.

In an interview with Us Weekly published in June, the Very Cavallari alum talked about the new confidence she feels in her body after developing a fitness regime that makes her feel "the best I ever have."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Grown Up' a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I've 'Closed That Chapter'

"I've put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way," she told the publication, adding that she's not looking to go down a size anytime soon.

"My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight," she continued.

In looking at some of her past pictures, Cavallari said she was "shocked at how thin" she used to be. "I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I'm happy that I've put on weight," she said.

Without using a scale to track her weight, Cavallari revealed she started building her muscle through workouts with a professional trainer.

"I'm really petite. I have no hips. I'm just small. And so if I don't work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away," she said. "So it is about consistency for me."

