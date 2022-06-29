"I've put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way," Kristin Cavallari said in a recent interview

Kristin Cavallari Is 'Happy' About Her Weight Gain, Says She's 'Shocked at How Thin' She Once Was

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her relationship with the scale — or lack thereof.

In an interview with Us Weekly published Tuesday, the Very Cavallari alum, 35, talked about the new confidence she feels in her body after developing a fitness regime that makes her feel "the best I ever have."

"I've put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way," she told the publication, adding that she's not looking to go down a size anytime soon.

"My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight," she continued.

In looking at some of her past pictures, the Uncommon Beauty founder said she was "shocked at how thin" she used to be. "I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I'm happy that I've put on weight," she said.

Without using a scale to track her weight, the Laguna Beach alum revealed she started building her muscle through workouts with a professional trainer.

"I'm really petite. I have no hips. I'm just small. And so if I don't work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away," Cavallari said. "So it is about consistency for me."

"He kicks my ass. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I've ever lifted in my entire life," she added. "I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been."

"I'm just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling," she said.

When she's not working out with her trainer, she exercises on her own and even hits some steps on the VersaClimber — all while sticking to her "healthy lifestyle" that involves very little alcohol.

"I feel like I'm only doing the things that I really love right now and that feels really good," she told the outlet. "My work-life balance right now is at a perfect place and I'm really thankful for that."

Cavallari shares three kids — sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 8, and daughter Saylor James, 6 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler. She announced her separation from Cutler, 39, in April 2020 after 10 years together.

Earlier this month, the True Roots author was given relationship advice by her sons, who told her to "date somebody older."

"I'm getting dating advice from my boys," Cavallari said in an Instagram Story.

"Older, a lot older," Cavallari's son Jaxon said off-camera.

"Much older?" Cavallari asked with a laugh as Jaxon went off-topic to introduce his two stuffed animal bulls. "That's riveting content," she deadpanned before getting back to the subject. "So why should I date somebody older?"

As he struggled to explain, she asked, "Life experience?"

"Young people are crazy," Jaxon replied, to which Camden then objected. "That's not true. I'm young and I'm not crazy. Mommy, am I crazy?"