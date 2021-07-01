Kristen Bell Wears Purple Bikini for First-Ever Cryotherapy Session: 'Cryo Character Work'

"I think I'm ready to graduate to intermediate," the actress told husband Dax Shepard after the subzero session

Kristen Bell is feeling frozen with cryotherapy!

In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, the 40-year-old actress gave the popular treatment a try at Pause Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. Bell showed off her abs in a lavender bikini, bundling up in a white headband, face mask, mittens, socks and slippers for her session.

The Good Place star seemed to be a bit apprehensive before entering the -169 degree chamber, but husband Dax Shepard cracked her up before she braved the cold.

"You look like a Bond villain girl? One of the two," the 46-year-old actor said behind the camera. "Like, you're in Sweden skiing after James, but for some reason you're in a bathing suit and wearing your mittens?"

Kristen Bell Cryotherapy Credit: Kristen Bell Instagram

Bell laughed, and jumped around like she was skiing, captioning the Instagram Story with the text "cryo character work."

"Typical babe in an action movie," she joked. "We don't need no armor."

Dancing during her session in the subzero chamber, playfully captioning the clip "I'm only here for the health benefits," the Frozen star effortlessly exited when her time was up.

"I think I'm ready to graduate to intermediate," she told Shepard with a smile.

Kristen Bell Cryotherapy Credit: Kristen Bell Instagram

Cryotherapy is an increasingly popular treatment in which patients expose their bodies to sub-freezing temperatures, according to Medical News Today. Its benefits include pain relief, muscle healing, weight loss, reduced inflammation, reducing anxiety and depression, among others.

Bell, who has battled anxiety and depression since high school, has tried plenty of treatments to help manage her mental health, from medication to therapy to to meditation. The Gossip Girl narrator even tried hallucinogenic mushrooms for her birthday last year, with Shepard by her side.

"I said, 'I really would like to experience this. And I don't want to, I'm not going to party with it, but I want to know what this feels like. And I want to talk while I'm doing it, and I want you to talk to me,'" she revealed on the Hypochondriactor podcast in May. "And he [Shepard] took me on a walk around the neighborhood and it was so lovely."

Vocal about how therapy keeps their marriage strong, the couple – who share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6 – had a "little therapy brush-up" in at the start of the pandemic in 2020, which the Hello Bello co-founders found "incredibly helpful."

"We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave!" Bell told PEOPLE. "The main thing I've learned is something I learned from Glennon Doyle, which is that we just need to give each other grace under circumstances."

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In a difficult year, "everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other," she continued. "Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."

Vocal about the benefits of therapy, the actress added that putting the work into their marriage has been crucial to their success as a couple.