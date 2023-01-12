Kristen Bell Says Mental Health Care 'Is Not One-Size-Fits-All': 'The Tools Are Out There'

Kristen Bell is continuing to be an advocate for mental health care.

The Good Place alum hasn't been shy when discussing her own mental health struggles publicly, but admits there was a time when she was keeping her battle private.

"The thing that is of the highest priority to me is sharing my personal journey. Because it provides a little bit of authenticity to who I am," the actress, 42, tells PEOPLE while announcing her partnership with telehealth company Hers as the brand's first mental health ambassador.

"Prior to sharing what my struggles were with anxiety and depression, I recognized that my picture publicly was this sort of bubbly actress that probably didn't have any dark days," Bell says, revealing that her husband Dax Shepard challenged her to open up after he'd been honest about his own recovery from drug addiction.

Hers

Bell explains that she felt very scared and intimidated by the thought of discussing her dark and vulnerable moments, assuming she'd be judged for it. However, she quickly found herself questioning where those feelings and the stigma were originating.

"It's because 'I'm feeling sad' is something you say to someone behind closed doors. And I don't think that's natural or normal," she admits. "People need to know there is comfort and resources around them in all shapes and sizes."

The Frozen star says raising awareness about mental health resources is extremely important to her, which is why she teamed up with Hers. The brand provides access to mental health care services.

"Because it's completely private, because you can do it from your computer, because it's available 24/7, I just felt like I really wanted to be a part of amplifying that message," Bell says of the company. "I know it can help so many people and it is personalized, professional mental health care."

Bell has tried plenty of treatments to manage her mental health, from medications and therapy to meditation and hallucinogenic mushrooms. For her, antidepressants and talking to a therapist helped significantly.

She urges others to go through the trial and error of figuring out what's best for them without any shame or embarrassment.

"My mom said to me in my early 20s, 'Don't ever feel shame in taking an antidepressant because would you ever shame someone who has diabetes for taking their insulin? No, your body needs it,' " the actress and mom of two shares.

"Everybody's mental health journey, wellness journey is so individual. It is not one-size-fits-all," Bell tells PEOPLE. "There are people with anxiety and depression that don't need medication, there are people that do, but the tools are out there. You have the ability to put as many tools inside your toolbox as you want. And having people feel empowered to take control of their mental health is incredibly important to me."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.