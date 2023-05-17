Kristen Bell Shares Photos from Jiu-Jitsu Injury Caused by Daughter: 'You Should See the Other Guy'

"Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose. Will recover. You should see the other guy," Bell wrote on Instagram Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on May 17, 2023 12:46 AM
Photo: kristen bell/instagram

Kristen Bell is showcasing her eight-year-old daughter's strength!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the mom of two shared close-up photos and video of a nose injury after she took "some teeth to the nose" during a jiu-jitsu session with her daughter Delta.

While explaining the incident in the post's caption, the Frozen actress wrote: "Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose. Will recover. You should see the other guy!!!! (she is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)"

While she did not detail the extent of the injury, many of her 15.5 million Instagram followers took to the comment section to share their similar experiences with parenthood. One social media user wrote: "Few months ago, my 8-year-old sat up abruptly to kiss me goodnight in the dark and broke my nose. It still clicks."

Another praised the former Veronica Mars star for sharing the experience by writing, "Yaaaasss every scar has its story! Our bodies are books :) My boy was so proud to unlock the front door of our apt, and when he pulled the key out, his hand went back so hard and hit me in the eye. Blackeye."

In addition to Delta, Bell is also a mother to 10-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with her husband, Dax Shepard. The proud parents and Hello Bello co-founders opened up about their daughters while speaking to PEOPLE in February.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell birthday wishes
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell with their daughter. Dax Shepard/Instagram

"What I like is that every time a new parenting technique comes out that someone believes in, there's a book written about it, [and] it gets publicized. That allows every parent to absorb that technique and decide if it's right for them," said Bell.

"Because if there's one thing, and there is only one thing that I'm positive about as a parent, it's that each child is different. Our two girls have required completely different styles of parenting, and the minute we clicked into how to handle them, individually things got easier," she added. "So based on all the new parenting styles that come out, I'm able to use what I want and leave what I don't, which only makes my toolbox as a parent bigger."

In a conversation with E! News in November, Bell also praised her daughters for bringing her "down to earth" while maintaining a life in the spotlight.

"I come home, and they will just pull the rug out from under you so quickly," she explained, adding it is to the point that if there was ever a movie made about her life, she'd name it My Kids Keep Me Grounded.

