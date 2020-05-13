Kristen Bell Reveals the Brutal Way Husband Dax Shepard Broke His Hand: 'He's Very Embarrassed'

"I will tell you something, it did crush all the bones in his hands," Kristen Bell said of her husband's ATV accident

Kristen Bell is sharing the full story of how husband Dax Shepard broke his hand — and the details are far from pretty.

On Tuesday, the Frozen star, 39, explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her husband's injury occurred when he was on an "essential off-roading trip" prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

"It was by himself but he was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him, but they were in separate off-road vehicles, and he got to an edge of a cliff ..." Bell began. "He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out and the weight of his arm tipped his Polaris RZR — is what he was on — over."

"You don't get injured when you're inside them, but I will tell you something, it did crush all the bones in his hands," the actress said of the ATV.

She added, "He's very embarrassed by this injury because the cardinal rule is you don't put your hands on the roll cage or outside the car at any time, that's the only chance of injury."

Bell also elaborated on Shepard's decision to pull one of the seven surgical pins in his cast out by himself after it started to "eject out" — which she documented on Instagram late last month.

"You know Dax Shepard, you know he not only holds a degree in anthropology, but also dentistry, surgery, and so he called his doctor and he said, 'Hey, can I pull this pin out? Look at it,' and his doctor was like, 'Do it.' And he did, he is his own doctor," she explained.

The mother of two also shared that her husband, 45, did not immediately notify her about his brutal injury.

"He didn't call me," she said. "He drove home, and the first thing he said when he walked through the door was, 'I just don't want to be in trouble.' Which is crazy because he's never in trouble with me. Like, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in your actions, but I'm an adult, he's an adult, I can't get him in trouble."

Bell added, "I said, 'You're not in trouble but it's not the smartest move we could have made.' "

Bell and Shepard — who have been social distancing from home with daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7 — have been candid in discussing what their experience has been like spending so much time together while staying at home amid the pandemic.

“This has been stressful for mama and dada,” Shepard said during an Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric last month.

“We’ve been at each other’s throats, real bad," Bell jokingly added.