Kristen Bell Shares Video of Husband Dax Shepard Pulling Surgical Pin from His Broken Hand

As Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell continue to practice social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Bless This Mess actor decided to take matters into his own hands and remove a surgical pin from his broken arm.

Bell was there to film the at-home "procedure," captioning the cringe-worthy clip, "We're on day 'I can do my own surgery' of quarentine [sic]."

In the video, the father of two is seen on the phone with his doctor before he goes on to "commence the procedure."

Shepard, 45, then held his cast-covered arm up to the camera as he pulled out the pin. "Yep, that feels weird. It's out," he chuckled, as Bell gasped from behind the camera.

"There's no blood splattering everywhere. I'm coming for your job doctor," he laughed. "I'm gonna add pin removal to my resume now."

The couple's two daughters, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, were also chatting in the background of the video. "Look what he just did, look what he took out," the Good Place actress, 39, said as she turned to her girls holding the pin.

"Can I see the pin? Is it covered in blood?" one of the daughters adorably asked.

Shepard continued to joke with his doctor on the phone, asking him if he was the "worst patient you ever had."

"I'm texting you nonstop, now I'm pulling out the pins you put in," he laughed.

During their time social distancing, Bell and Shepard have been candid in discussing what their experience has been like spending so much time together.

“This has been stressful for mama and dada,” Shepard said during an Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric earlier this month.

Bell jumped in, admitting, “We’ve been at each other’s throats, real bad.”

The Parenthood star joked that in fact, the interview was “perfect timing,” as their bickering “just ended like eight minutes ago.”

“This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting,” Bell said sarcastically.

