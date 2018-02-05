Kristen Bell Reveals Husband Dax Shepard Once Had to 'Nurse' from Her Breast

Parenthood is a beautiful time for a couple — but it also requires messy tasks you’d never expect to do with your partner.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard had one of those moments when Bell was dealing with mastitis, or a build-up of milk in her breast duct, after one of her daughters had stopped nursing. As Bell explains on her web series Momsplaining to Scandal star Katie Lowes, Shepard had to “nurse” from her breast to relieve the pressure.

“I was in Atlanta. We couldn’t call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing,” Bell starts, while Lowes realizes where the story is going, and reacts in horror, “So what do you do… Kristen? Oh. My. God.”

Bell continues: “So I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.’

Shepard went for it, and cleared out Bell’s mastitis.

Cindy Ord/Getty

“He pulled it out,” she said. “He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love. In my life.”

Bell and Lowes also talked about how odd breastfeeding (a baby, not a husband) feels to a first-time mom.

“It is a little bit strange to go from an autonomous woman to all of a sudden being a food truck, ’cause that’s essentially what you are,” Bell said.

And the pair discussed their surprise at how wide a baby’s latch is around the breast.

“Isn’t it crazy how much of your nipple and your boob has to go in their mouth?” Bell asked. “They’re biting a burger,” Lowes agreed.

New episodes of Momsplaining with Kristen Bell are available on the ellentube app, ellentube.com, and Ellen’s YouTube channel every Friday.