Kristen Bell Sends Inspiring Body Positive Message to Fan: 'I Think Your Face Is Beautiful AF'

Kristen Bell wants to empower her fans.

The Good Place star, 38, shared an inspiring, body positive message for one woman who wrote on Bell’s Instagram page that she wished she were as pretty as the actress.

“So mother f—— beautiful,” the fan wrote on Bell’s photo of her look for the 2018 Emmy Awards. “U are stunning unlike me.”

Bell, in between Emmys appearances, noticed the woman’s comment and responded with a message of encouragement, which was spotted by the popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

“Gurl don’t u dare,” she wrote. “You got one time on this planet — don’t waste time being negative. You deserve all the love in the world. And I think your face is beautiful AF. Don’t u dare tell me I’m wrong.”

Bell also gave the woman some tasks to help her build up her body confidence.

“Here’s your homework,” Bell told her. “Follow @glennondoyle and watch all her stories. Read her book, Love Warrior. Smile more, because u are alive and wonderful. And loved. Xo.”

Bell is all about encouraging positive self-esteem. She works on building that up in her two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

“It’s important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed,” she previously told SHAPE. “So when I’m in their room with them, I’ll do squats. When they ask what I’m doing, I’ll say I’m getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they’ll say, ‘I’m getting my workout in.’ “

But Bell isn’t working out for aesthetic reasons — for her, it’s about her overall health.

“To me, being healthy means feeling good about the choices I’m making, and most important, it’s about keeping fit mentally and physically,” she said. “I’m constantly reminding myself it’s not about my thighs: It’s about my commitment and my happiness level.”