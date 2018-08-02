Kris Jenner Reminds Fans to Get a Mammogram': 'Do This In Honor of Your Loved Ones'

Kris Jenner wants all her followers to stay healthy!

The Kardashians matriarch went to the doctor for a mammogram and breast ultrasound, and used the experience to remind her Instagram followers to do the same.

“I spent my morning at Cedars Sinai Medical Center with this little baby today… just reminding everyone to go get their mammogram!!” Jenner, 62, wrote. “So important and can save lives.”

Breast cancer prevention is particularly important to Jenner because of her mom, Mary Jo Campbell.

“My mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends,” she said. “Do this in honor of your loved ones I know all of us have someone in our lives who have dealt with cancer. Love you guys!!!”

Mary Jo Campbell WENN

Jenner’s post struck a chord with her followers, many of whom shared their own experiences with breast cancer in the comments, leading the reality star to write another post about her breast ultrasound.

“Ok guys, thank you for all of your comments about my mammogram… so after I had the mammogram this morning I also got a breast ultrasound with this machine, just to double triple check,” she said. “This took about 15 minutes each side and gets under the arm, breast and nearer the chest in the middle … didn’t hurt at all just some pressure…and very thorough…some of you mentioned even more extensive testing so I thought I would share. #informationispower #bilateralbreastultrasound”

The American Cancer Society suggests that women should start thinking about getting annual mammograms when they turn 40, and that by the time they’re 45 they should be getting them done yearly.

Jenner’s experience with her mother’s breast cancer led her to advocate for cancer screenings, particularly with her daughters. She pushed an unwilling Khloé Kardashian to get tested for the BRCA gene — which indicates a higher likelihood of developing cancer — on a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After a fight, Jenner successfully convinced Kardashian to get the test, along with sisters Kim and Kourtney. Thankfully, all of them tested negative.