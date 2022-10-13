Kris Jenner Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery,  Gets Emotional That 'I'm Getting Older'

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 66, visits a doctor for her “excruciating” pain and learns she needs a hip replacement 

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 09:57 AM
Kris Jenner Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event,
Kris Jenner. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner is feeling nervous about her upcoming operation.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager visited an orthopedic surgeon after experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, telling her doctor that she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane the week before.

"I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Kris said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan and everything else."

"The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she continued. "I have this beautiful fabulous life and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."

While reviewing her MRI scans alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble and doctor, Kris was told that she needs a hip replacement — and soon. The reality star was shocked by the news and admitted that she's afraid the surgery is a sign of her getting old. She even laughed in shock at the idea of needing a walker while recovering from the procedure.

"Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is very scary for me," Kris said. "It reminds me of somebody older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious."

She explained that she's also nervous to tell her kids about the hip replacement because she knows they'll be worried about her going into a major surgery.

After making the decision to go through with the operation, Kris told her mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon and daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian that she'd rather have the hip replacement now rather than in 5 years when she's unable to heal as well.

However, she got emotional at the thought of her body changing the older she gets.

"It's just a mindf—," Kris said before starting to cry. "You just realize you don't have that much more time. It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things… My hip goes out, my knee is torn. I have an eye infection, I can't see. I have the TV up too loud and Corey says I can't hear. It's like I feel like Humpty Dumpty."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>
HULU/Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim, 41, noted that it makes her "deeply sad and emotional" to see her mother get so scared of aging.

"It's the realization that I'm getting older… It messes with your head because I've always felt like I was 40 years old," Kris continued while Kim explained that "her mental isn't aligning with her body."

Khloé, 38, added in a confessional that she hopes her mom stops thinking so negatively about herself, despite having some physical struggles.

"I get that she's upset about getting older, but listen, MJ is still here. She's had cancer a couple times and she's trekking along," she said. "We're good, we got this. These women are fighters. My mom's not going anywhere."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Is Giddy on a Gummy in 'Kardashians' Sneak Peek: 'My Eyes Are Watering'
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Lip Sync Playfully Lip Sync to Kris Jenner Sound on TikTok with Kris Herself
Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Kris Jenner Said Pete Davidson 'Fits in with the Family' Months Before Split from Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA); Mary Jo Campbell are seen on March 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Fireplace Sex with Pete Davidson 'in Honor' of Her Grandma MJ
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Kylie Jenner Says Kris Jenner Is the 'Best Example' of a Working Mom: She 'Manages to Do It All'
Kris Jenner, Blac Chyna
Kris Jenner Admits Blac Chyna Lawsuit Has Been 'Emotionally, Physically and Spiritually Exhausting'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 2
Kylie Jenner Says She Was 'More Present' During Birth and 'Less Stressed' After Baby No. 2
meredith staggers
Influencer Meredith Staggers Says Her Migraine Turned Out to Be a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloe Kardashian - Christmas - Childrens Place
Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Scheen
Kris Jenner Finally Reveals Her Favorite Daughter During Lie Detector Test: 'I Can't Go Home Now'
"American Woman" Premiere Party
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Relationship Timeline