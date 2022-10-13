Kris Jenner is feeling nervous about her upcoming operation.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager visited an orthopedic surgeon after experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, telling her doctor that she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane the week before.

"I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Kris said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan and everything else."

"The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she continued. "I have this beautiful fabulous life and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."

While reviewing her MRI scans alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble and doctor, Kris was told that she needs a hip replacement — and soon. The reality star was shocked by the news and admitted that she's afraid the surgery is a sign of her getting old. She even laughed in shock at the idea of needing a walker while recovering from the procedure.

"Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is very scary for me," Kris said. "It reminds me of somebody older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious."

She explained that she's also nervous to tell her kids about the hip replacement because she knows they'll be worried about her going into a major surgery.

After making the decision to go through with the operation, Kris told her mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon and daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian that she'd rather have the hip replacement now rather than in 5 years when she's unable to heal as well.

However, she got emotional at the thought of her body changing the older she gets.

"It's just a mindf—," Kris said before starting to cry. "You just realize you don't have that much more time. It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things… My hip goes out, my knee is torn. I have an eye infection, I can't see. I have the TV up too loud and Corey says I can't hear. It's like I feel like Humpty Dumpty."

Kim, 41, noted that it makes her "deeply sad and emotional" to see her mother get so scared of aging.

"It's the realization that I'm getting older… It messes with your head because I've always felt like I was 40 years old," Kris continued while Kim explained that "her mental isn't aligning with her body."

Khloé, 38, added in a confessional that she hopes her mom stops thinking so negatively about herself, despite having some physical struggles.

"I get that she's upset about getting older, but listen, MJ is still here. She's had cancer a couple times and she's trekking along," she said. "We're good, we got this. These women are fighters. My mom's not going anywhere."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.