Kris Jenner is feeling like a "bionic woman" during her recovery from hip replacement surgery.

In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager returned home from her major procedure and quickly tried to remain active. While Kris was at home in bed, daughter Khloé Kardashian checked in on her mother.

"I've walked twice," Kris boasted. "I got up the first time to walk on my little walker over there. It was painful, but it's like, hey let's keep doing this."

Kris's recovery has included a lot of time with her personal trainer doing rehab for her hip and improving mobility. She admitted that she's feeling "better every day."

"I'm feeling pretty good actually," Kris said in a confessional. "I'm so excited just to get back to the office on a regular basis, get back to playing with my grandkids, giving Corey a little more attention… if you know what I mean."

Kris' personal trainer also noted that it was "really impressive" that she's not taking any pain medications so soon after the hip replacement surgery.

"I am determined to live again without this pain," she said. "Me and my family have so many exciting things going on that I don't wanna miss a thing."

"I got this, you guys. We're gonna be okay," Kris added. "I feel really good about today so, I don't know, it sounds like a bionic woman to me. I got this!"

Kris initially visited an orthopedic surgeon after experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, telling her doctor that she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane. Prior to the surgery, she expressed how nervous she was to undergo a hip replacement because she was scared of getting older.

"Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is very scary for me," Kris said at the time. "It reminds me of somebody older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life."

"It's the realization that I'm getting older… It messes with your head because I've always felt like I was 40 years old," she added.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.