Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her 'Thicker Body' Since Gaining 20 Lbs.: 'I Love Being Curvier'

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian said she used to be “stuck on the number” on the scale, but is now "so into" her fuller figure

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on October 6, 2022 11:23 AM
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her new curves.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old opened up about body image and learning to accept her new size after revealing she's gained weight throughout her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker.

"So obviously my body's changed. But it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on," the Lemme founder said on the show. "Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically. I think it's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."

Kardashian said that it can be tough seeing social media comments about her weight but having Barker in her corner has made her "so into" her new body. "Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect,'" she said. "If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better.'"

"Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now," Kardashian added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About IVF Complications: 'Hasn't Been the Most Amazing Experience'

Before complimenting her "amazing" butt, the reality star said it's sometimes "cringey" to look back at old photos when she was smaller.

"I'm so into my thicker body," Kardashian said during the episode. "When I was super skinny, it's like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

"I used to be, like, 95 lbs.," the Poosh founder continued. "And then 105 became my new normal weight. I'm 115. I used to be stuck on the number," she added. "I also love being curvier. It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Over the past few years, Kardashian has defended her body to critics on social media, specifically those who speculated that she was pregnant.

In May 2020, she responded to a user who questioned whether she was pregnant after she posted a bikini photo.

At the time, Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos of herself lounging around in two-piece paired with a cow pattern button-up.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she wrote back to the user. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

