"And to all of you saying keto is unhealthy, my dr. has me do it for brief periods to help detox metals or toxins," Kourtney Kardashian said

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back to 'All of You Saying Keto Is Unhealthy': 'I Personally Love It'

Kourtney Kardashian has clapped back at claims that the popular keto diet she often follows is unhealthy.

In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, the reality star and eldest Kardashian sister shared a photo of her testing her ketone levels with a caption that addressed followers who called her out for following the carb-restrictive diet.

“To the one who said I should let you know that I am not a dietitian, you are correct,” she wrote. “Sorry if anyone thought that was my profession.”

“And to all of you saying keto is unhealthy, my dr. has me do it for brief periods to help detox metals or toxins,” Kourtney, 41, added. “So I would not recommend this without checking with your dr. first,” she explained. “But my dr. I trust puts me on it and I personally love it.”

“And diabetes does run in my family and my dr. also has me check my glucose levels while doing keto for those questioning that too …,” the mom of three continued. “Thank you all for your concern.”

Kourtney concluded the post by telling her followers to “HAVE A HAPPY DAY,” also noting that the number tracking her ketone levels “goes crazy.”

The post comes just a few days after the star shared that she was beginning the keto diet again after taking some time off of it. “Keto starts today… ” she wrote in a June 29 Instagram Story that showed a photo of her lunch consisting of avocado, turkey, cheese, and a salad.

The high-fat, low-carb diet, which puts the body into a state of ketosis to burn fat instead of carbohydrates, has been popular among celebrities for some time, but others have spoken out against it.

"Yes, you can eat super high-fat foods and protein and essentially no carbs, and use ketones as your fuel, but you can’t do it for the rest of your life. It’s obviously not the way humans are supposed to eat,” Botched star and surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow previously told PEOPLE. “You must have fruits and vegetables and fructose and carbs. You’re never going to convince any kind of doctor that you're not supposed to have fruits and vegetables, with their cancer-preventing nutrients and antioxidants."

Trainer Jillian Michaels has publicly stood against the diet, calling it “a terrible, terrible idea.”

Kourtney, however, claims that the keto diet gives her the best results in terms of weight loss.