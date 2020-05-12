The Secret to Kourtney Kardashian's At-Home Workout Is Actually Affordable

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your at-home workout regimen, take a page from Kourtney Kardashian’s book and pick up jump roping. According to a post on the eldest Kardashian sister’s lifestyle website, Poosh, Kourtney has long been a fan of the simple cardio exercise, and now is a great time to experiment with the home-friendly workout.

Her go-to routine includes doing pushups and crunches in between sets of skipping rope. All you need to take on this Kardashian-approved workout is a single jump rope and a bit of open space, whether that means moving the living room furniture or utilizing the backyard. Compact and affordable, jump ropes fit into both small spaces and limited budgets — unlike, say, personal treadmills or stationary bikes. Both can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars and take up quite a bit more space than a slim jump rope.

While a jump rope won’t cost as much as other exercise equipment, it will help you work up a sweat in a hurry. Jumping rope is a total body workout that strengthens muscles while testing your endurance (there’s a reason pretty much every classic boxing movie includes a jump rope montage). Even WebMD confirms the activity is as effective at burning calories as running an eight-minute mile, and the World Health Organization recommends jumping rope at home to stay active while quarantining.

Although many retailers are already selling out of jump ropes as a result of increased interest in workout equipment while many are social distancing at home, you can still order the affordable gear online. Retailers like Wayfair, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bed Bath & Beyond currently have jump ropes in stock. Keep scrolling to shop the at-home exercise essential now, starting at just $12.

