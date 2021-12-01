The reality star, who is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has repeatedly had to shoot down rumors that she's pregnant with a fourth child

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Fan Who Asks If She's Pregnant: 'Are We Really Gonna Do This?'

It's well-known that one of the worst things you could ask a woman is if she's pregnant — but that doesn't seem to stop Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, after getting yet another question about if she's pregnant, Kardashian, 42, called them out on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the reality star shared a picture of herself swimming in a pool in a bikini, a user wrote, "not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly."

That led a frustrated Kardashian to respond, "are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

Her annoyance comes from repeatedly shutting down questions about if she's pregnant based other people's thoughts about her body. Last year, Kardashian had to deny that she's expecting multiple times and point out that this is just her natural shape.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she responded in May 2020 to a commenter who wrote "SHE'S PREGNANT" after Kardashian posted a bikini photo. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian It's 'Our Turn Next' as They Attend Simon Huck's Wedding

And just a month earlier, Kardashian talked about the constant speculation during an Instagram Live with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard.

"So many of the comments were like, 'Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?' … I could've taken that offensively … but I know that I didn't look pregnant," Kardashian said of a photo she had posted on Instagram, where she wore a floor-length orange frock that was open in the front, exposing her stomach. "I know what my body looks like when I'm pregnant. I've been pregnant three times."

Kardashian added, though, that she would love to be pregnant again someday.