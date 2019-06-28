Kourtney Kardashian Is Back on the Keto Diet for the Summer: 'I Want to Look and Feel My Best'  

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get back on track for the summer!

After “treating” herself over the last few months, the reality star, 40, decided to again follow the keto diet after a successful stint a couple years ago.

“We wait all year for summer, and when it finally rolls around, I want to look and feel my best,” Kardashian wrote on her lifestyle website Poosh. “… I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month.”

The mom of two said that the high-fat, low-carb diet — which puts the body into a state of ketosis to burn fat instead of carbohydrates — gives her the best results.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she said. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

Kardashian said that she initially tried the diet for her health, not for weight loss.

“My doctor actually put me on the keto diet a couple of years ago for a metal detox,” she explained. “He tested my muscles and found that I had high levels of mercury and lead in my system. He let me know that one of the fastest ways to detox was to keep my body in a state of ketosis. I would check my blood sugar and ketone levels every morning to make sure I was on track.”

She also did keto in conjunction with intermittent fasting, where dieters finish eating dinner and then fast for about 12 to 16 hours, typically skipping breakfast. Kardashian said that she would also do a 24-hour fast one day a week, but she’s “not sure” if she’s going to fast at all this time around.

On her version of keto, Kardashian plans to “eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes,” and stick to three meals a day, with limited snacking. She’s also passing on all fruit, except for “small portions of berries;” root vegetables, like sweet potatoes and carrots; sweets and alcohol.

“Due to its carb content, alcohol can throw you out of ketosis,” she explained. “Everyone is different, but I noticed that if I had a glass of wine, it threw me off. If I had one tequila, I was OK. But typically, drinking alcohol isn’t ideal for ketosis.”

Kardashian said that she plans to have an avocado smoothie with MCT oil, bone broth powder and blue-green algae for breakfast, a chef salad with turkey, mixed greens and egg whites for lunch and for dinner, she has chicken or salmon with cauliflower or broccoli rice. If she needs a snack, she’ll have green tea, bone broth, walnuts or pecans.

“I had a really positive experience the last time around and wanted to restart my routine this summer,” she said. “It’s definitely a more restrictive eating plan, but I found that once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it.”