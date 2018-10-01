Kourtney Kardashian Tries to 'Stay Around 100 Lbs.' Source Says After Star Is Shamed for Eating

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t going to let people shame her for eating.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, spoke out on Twitter after getting criticism and jokes about eating throughout Sunday’s episode.

“I swear I just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live,” Kardashian tweeted, along with a laughing face and several food emojis.

The 5’0″ mom of three is known to try out trendy diets, like keto and intermittent fasting, and stays committed to her workouts. A source tells PEOPLE that she works to keep her weight consistent.

“She works out and eats in order to try to stay around 100 lbs.,” the source says, adding that Kardashian doesn’t want to get too skinny. “Yes, she eats very healthy but she wants her body to be healthy and not underweight or malnourished.”

I swear i just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live. 😹🍣🥗🍧🍝😊 https://t.co/7ZLLbsKhvW — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 1, 2018

Kardashian also has to focus on keeping her weight up, because “her body type is very different from her sisters’,” the source says. Kim and Khloé have long documented their efforts to lose weight.

Kardashian first revealed in February that she weighs 98 lbs., and pointed out that her son Mason Disick, 8, is 62 lbs., just 36 lbs. less than her.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Weighs 98 Lbs. — Just 36 More Than 8-Year-Old Son Mason

She maintains that weight by following a very regimented eating plan. Each morning, she takes collagen supplements on an empty stomach, followed by a glass of water with one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar.

Then, before working out, Kardashian eats her homemade avocado pudding, and has stovetop whole grain oatmeal afterwards. Lunch is typically a salad with lean protein like chicken or salmon and homemade dressing to limit sugar, and she has more veggies or fruit as an afternoon snack. And she goes light for dinner with soup.

Kourtney Kardashian Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago

Kardashian tries to eat organic foods as much as possible, and limits her sugar intake.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she previously said on her app. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

But, like everyone, Kardashian gives herself a break from time to time.

“When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat—I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing,” she said. “But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise five to six times a week and eat healthy every day.”