Mothers, cancer survivors, athletes and more share their body struggles and triumphs in a new campaign for Knix Wear

Underwear Brand Asks Women How They Feel About Their Bodies – and Their Answers Are Completely Relatable

Active underwear line Knix Wear brought in women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds to try out their new Evolution Bra, and in the process found out that each woman had a unique story to tell about her body.

The brand decided to highlight some of these women – who are mothers, cancer survivors, athletes and more – in their new “Every Body Has a Story” campaign.

The women, who go unnamed, share their body struggles as well as their triumphs through a series of quotes, accompanied by photos of them stripped down to their underwear.

“I spent my life thinking that loving myself had a lot to do with looks, and I’ve learned that it has everything to do with how I feel inside,” says one woman. “The better I feel, the better I look. And I just feel so good knowing that my body is my best friend today.”

“It can be a big struggle for moms to watch their bodies change and it doesn’t always go back to the way it was before, but it doesn’t mean you can’t be stronger and even better, which I am,” says another. “And I wouldn’t trade these stretch marks for anything.”

Founder and CEO of Knix Wear Joanna Griffiths believes women everywhere will relate to these stories.