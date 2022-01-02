The Riverdale star shared a photo on Instagram of himself seated beside a masked-up Berry in a hospital gown, writing, "Happy new year. We're back in the hospital"

KJ Apa Spends New Year's Eve in the Hospital with Girlfriend Clara Berry: 'Not Having Another Baby'

KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry rang in the New Year in the hospital.

On Friday, the 24-year-old Riverdale star shared a photo on Instagram of himself beside a masked-up Berry, who can be seen wearing a hospital gown in a hospital bed. He captioned the shot, "Happy new year. We're back in the hospital 😹."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Apa proceeded to poke fun at the situation and further clarify in the comments section that the couple is not expecting another child after welcoming their first baby — son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa — just over three months ago.

The New Zealand-born actor wrote, "No we're not having another baby," which he immediately followed up with, "Yet."

Berry gave birth to theirson Sasha Vai on Sept. 23 and announced his arrival with an adorable Instagram post featuring her baby boy's hands.

"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, just one month into relishing in life as a new dad, Apa posted a video of himself pouring Berry's breast milk into his coffee on Instagram.

In the video, Apa shook up a container of milk in a baby bottle, unscrewed the top and poured a splash into his mug. He smiled and was met with laughter in the background, turning to the person next to him (who was out of the frame) to say, "Merci beaucoup," which translates in English to "Thank you very much."

He captioned the post, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it," to which Berry responded in the comments, "Happy to feed my family."

The new parents were first romantically linked in August 2020 when Apa shared a series of nude photos of the fashion model while they were vacationing at an undisclosed location.