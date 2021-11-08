In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 39-year-old Golden Globe nominee said despite her success as an actress, her twenties were a dark time

Kirsten Dunst Gets Candid About Her Struggle with Depression: 'I Sat In It for Too Long'

Kirsten Dunst attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021

Kirsten Dunst is getting candid about her struggle with mental health.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 39-year-old Golden Globe nominee said despite her success as an actress, her twenties were a dark time.

"I feel like most people around 27, the s--- hits the fan," Dunst confessed. Whatever is working in your brain, you can't live like that anymore mentally. I feel like I was angry."

At the time, Dunst was in a relationship with Razorlight front man Johnny Borrell and admitted she spent her nights frequenting the club scene. She said her unconscious effort to mask her feelings of anger eventually caught up to her, landing her in a Utah rehab center, where she was forced to confront them.

"It's hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too. All I'll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something," she said. "I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it," she encouraged.

Working on her mental health was a transformative experience, she said. "You become a different person; you grow up."

The Power of the Dog star has two boys with actor Jessie Plemons, 3-year-old Ennis and 5-month-old James.

"I remember feeling really free after having my [first] son. I think as a performer, you put yourself out there more [after having a child]. You put yourself on the line because you have nothing to lose," Dunst revealed. "It doesn't really matter. And to show everything of yourself is a brave thing and a beautiful thing."