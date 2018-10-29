Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares a Butt Selfie and Gives Details on Her Workouts, Diet and Health

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a butt selfie on Instagram — along with random facts about her life, including her eating habits and the workouts she does to get it “to look this juicy!!”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, listed more than 30 unrelated tidbits for her followers.

About her workouts, Zolciak-Biermann said, “I run three to four miles five times a week. I have ALWAYS loved to run.”

She also talked about her daily activity level, saying that “from the time I get up to the time I go to bed … I rarely sit down.”

When it comes to her diet, Zolciak-Biermann said she doesn’t eat read meat or pork and “NEVER” has, and she opts for nutritional shakes instead of breakfast.

The mom of six also touched on a few of her health issues, including her past strokes, which left her with “a device in my heart.”

She’s also “anemic” and gets an “iron IV for it often.”

Zolciak-Biermann said that she was once a practicing nurse — and that she used to smoke, but “quit smoking years ago” after a reading a book about how to easily ditch the habit.

She also mentioned the “tummy tuck” and a “boob job” that she underwent on her show Don’t Be Tardy, after breastfeeding all six kids — none of which was born via C-section, she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak Biermann ‘Is Done’ on RHOA, Says Andy Cohen

Zolciak-Biermann is famously chatty about her love of plastic surgery. Along with her aforementioned procedures, she’s also had Botox, fillers, cellulite injections and more. In 2016, she told E! News, “I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that.”

But there’s one procedure she insists she hasn’t had, even if others don’t believe her: a nose job.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen even tried to get her to admit to it by showing side-by-side images of her nose over the years, but Zolciak-Biermann stood firm.

“So you don’t think that nose is a little different Kim?” Cohen asked. “It doesn’t hang down differently?”

“No!” she said. “If I’m going to have a nose job, it’s going to be a hell of a lot shorter. It’s not going to go down in my mouth.”