Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares First Photo After Undergoing Breast Reduction Procedure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has officially gone under the knife (again).

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the first photo of herself after undergoing a breast reduction.

“Part of the itty bitty titty committee,” she wrote on the photograph that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

In the shot, the reality star is makeup-free and is laying down in bed wearing a post-surgical compression bra.

Over the summer, the mother of six revealed that she was planning to get smaller breast implants and asked fans for their input through an Instagram story poll on what size they think she should reduce to.

“Which one,” Zolciak-Biermann, 40, wrote in the post with two implant size options: “Full C [or] DD.”

Following the vote, she posted a photo of herself in a strapless red bikini — but did not announce which size she would downgrade to.

“Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!!” the reality star wrote, acknowledging her 4-year-old son, Kane for snapping the shot next to the swimming pool. “Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it’s the bathing suit lol) 😂🤣 But thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can’t wait to downsize a little @dr.hochstein 💃🏼💃🏼”

On Wednesday, Zolciak-Biermann thanked her surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein, who led the procedure. Hochstein is the husband of former Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein.

The plastic surgeon was also responsible for Zolciak-Biermann’s breast lift and tummy tuck in 2014, whom she has spoken very highly of since the procedure.

“I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever,” she explained on her House of Kim podcast in July. “[Dr. Hochstein] gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He’s the best for that you guys.”

It was also during her July podcast that Zolciak-Biermann spoke about her plans to downsize.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” she shared. “But, I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”

Added the Bravo star: “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that, you might as well! And I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture’s terrible, I’m getting older.'”

Providing her own input and explanation, she told listeners, “I’m thinking like a C, a full C. I have to have all my clothes altered. I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops because of my boobs and then have everything altered. So it’d be nice to just be able to wear something. They’re perky because I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them.”

In the past, Zolciak-Biermann also documented her breast augmentation on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so,” she told E! News in 2016, two years after the enhancement surgery. “I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that.”