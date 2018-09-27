Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Husband Kroy Was 'Not That Happy' About Her Breast Reduction Surgery

Kim Zolciak-Biermann may be happy about her recent plastic surgery, but apparently her husband Kroy Biermann was not as thrilled.

One week after undergoing a breast reduction, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up on her weekly podcast — alongside her husband of seven years — about her choice to downsize.

“It’s like, you know what? I’m 40, I’m tired,” Zolciak-Biermann explained on her House of Kim podcast Wednesday. “My back was hurting me and it wasn’t proportionate. I almost felt like I was hunching my back a lot… to not really show them off.”

While she may have felt confident in her reasons to go smaller, she claimed: “Kroy, the whole time, has not been that happy about it.”

“That’s not true!” the former NFL player, 33, chimed in. “I’m not against it by any means! I’m not negative about it.”

“So you liked the big floppy titties?” responded Zolciak-Biermann.

“Yeah! I thought they were fabulous,” he admitted. “I loved them… but I’m sure I’m gonna love these too.”

Added Kroy: “It’s not my body. I don’t have to walk in it every day… but obviously, the majority rule is you.”

Zolciak-Biermann also welcomed her surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein — who did her previous surgeries — onto the podcast to talk about the procedure and answer questions from listeners. Hochstein is the husband of former Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein.

The mother-of-six first shared a photo of herself after undergoing the breast reduction surgery on her Instagram story.

“Part of the itty bitty titty committee,” she wrote on Sept. 19, alongside a shot of her makeup-free and laying down in bed wearing a post-surgical compression bra.

Over the summer, the reality star revealed that she was planning to get smaller breast implants and asked fans for their input through an Instagram story poll on what size they think she should reduce to.”Which one,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the post with two implant size options: “Full C [or] DD.”

Following the vote, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a strapless red bikini — but did not announce which size she would downgrade to.

“Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!!” Zolciak-Biermann captioned the shot, acknowledging her 4-year-old son, Kane for capturing the moment beside their swimming pool. “Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it’s the bathing suit lol) 😂🤣 But thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can’t wait to downsize a little @dr.hochstein 💃🏼💃🏼“

Zolciak-Biermann confirmed in her podcast on Wednesday that she went with a size D.