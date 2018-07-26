Kim Zolciak-Biermann is preparing to go under the knife — again.

The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed Wednesday that she’s planning to get smaller breast implants after she asked her fans to cast their votes in a poll on what size they think she should reduce to.

“Which one,” Zolciak-Biermann, 40, wrote in an Instagram Story with two implant size options: “Full C [or] DD.”

Kim Zolciack Biermann/Instagram

“Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!!” the mother of six captioned a photo — snapped by her 4-year-old son, Kane — of herself wearing a strapless red bikini while standing beside a swimming pool.

“Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it’s the bathing suit lol) 😂🤣” she wrote. “But thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can’t wait to downsize a little @dr.hochstein 💃🏼💃🏼”



During her House of Kim podcast on Wednesday, Zolciak-Biermann opened up about her decision to go smaller.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” she shared. “But, I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”

“I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that, you might as well! And I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture’s terrible, I’m getting older.’ What do you guys think?”

“I was thinking of going from like a DD to like a C. So head on over to my Instagram please and vote: DD or C,” she said. “I’ve actually already had my surgery scheduled in a couple months, but I can always change that.”

“I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let’s be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples,” she explained. “So [Dr. Hochstein] gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He’s the best for that you guys.”

“So anyways, let me know. I’m thinking like a C, a full C. I have to have all my clothes altered. I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops because of my boobs and then have everything altered. So it’d be nice to just be able to wear something. They’re perky because I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them,” said Zolciak-Biermann

The Bravo star has been very open about her relationship with plastic surgery in the past, including documenting her breast augmentation on her Bravo reality show.

“I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so” Zolciak-Biermann told E! News in 2016. “I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that.”

“I had a boob job and I’ve had a hernia fixed,” Zolciak-Biermann explained. “I had a pretty big hernia from the twins, so I said just do a tummy tuck, which is kinda the same thing, just make the skin really tight. But that doesn’t change my size. I’m the same size I was the day I walked into surgery, I’m just a little bit tighter looking.”

At the time, she also explained that her tiny frame runs in the family.

“A lot is genetics,” she said. “My mom’s very small, I’m tall, I’m 5-8, I do have height on me. My mom is 5-4. But my mom’s been a size 2 her whole life. I’ve been a size 27 jean my whole life.”