Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Slams 'Ridiculous' Comments About Her 50-Lb. Weight Loss

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Ariana Biermann is setting the record straight.



Over the weekend, Ariana, 19, shared a series of social media posts addressing some "ridiculous and awful" comments about her body, explaining that her weight loss journey hasn't happened overnight.



"I'm so over everyone acting like I lost 50 lbs. overnight," she wrote. "I was 167 my sophomore year. 145ish the end of my junior. Started really working out, eating healthy, etc. January of 2020. I am now 118 over a year and half later. I was 125 last summer."



"Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people's bodies and worry about yourself," she added.



Ariana said that she didn't have any "insane secret" on how to get in shape, explaining that she lost weight by running every day, intermittent fasting and cutting out soda.

Ariana Biermann Ariana Biermann | Credit: Ariana Biermann/Instagram

"It takes time but believe in yourself. Do it for you. You got this s---" she added, noting in a separate post that while "it was not easy," making those changes "was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body."

Ariana went on to share that after all of her hard work she's "so happy with myself."

"I've never felt so beautiful," she added alongside a shot of herself posing in a bathing suit on the beach.

Her mom also shared a supportive message on her own Instagram page. "You comment she's too Thick! Now your [sic] commenting that she's too Thin! How about you worry about yourself!!" Zolciak-Biermann wrote.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star previously opened up about how her daughter had struggled with her body image as a result of growing up in the spotlight.

"People on Instagram, especially, are so f------ rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments," Zolciak-Biermann, 43, told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, after her daughter had lost 30 lbs.