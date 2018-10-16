Kim Zolciak-Biermann Denies Photoshopping 4-Year-Old Twins: 'I Will No Longer Stand for This'  

Kim Zolciak-Biermann says the photos she’s posting on Instagram are totally Real.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, denied photoshopping pictures of her 4-year-old twins Kaia and Kane after her followers and and an Instagram account started calling her out.

Zolciak-Biermann allegedly posted a photo of Kaia and Kane on her Instagram story that she then quickly removed and replaced with the a photoshopped version that gave both kids smaller torsos.

The Instagram account @wigzncigs, which says it’s dedicated to “exposing Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family for the liars and frauds they are!”, put the images side-by-side, and accused her of photoshopping the twins.

But Zolciak-Biermann emphatically said that she didn’t alter the photo.

“People are f—– SICK!! Get the f— out here!! No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls—!” she tweeted on Tuesday.

The Don’t Be Tardy star frequently finds herself fighting off photoshopping accusations. In 2015, she posted a video to Instagram to prove that she hadn’t manipulated her images.

“Sooooo I made a video since most of you think I photoshop my pics!” she captioned the video. “I don’t cause I don’t need to!”

Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram again a year later to defend herself when fans thought she photoshopped a bikini selfie.

“As you can see, I don’t have to photoshop anything,” she wrote. “Reading the hilarious comments on Instagram. You guys, I swear — half the time I don’t even read them anymore because they’re so f—— comical.”

And when one commenter asked how her waist is so slim, Zolciak-Biermann said it was because of surgery.

“I had a hernia repair and a tummy tuck,” she explained. “Haters gonna hate always.”