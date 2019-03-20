Kim Kardashian Didn’t Want to Work Out Today, Either — ‘But Consistency Wins’

Every gym session adds up — even if you’re half asleep.

Kim Kardashian shared a relatable post on her Instagram story Wednesday, saying she had to push past her fatigue to squeeze in her daily workout.

“As I finish my morning workout, I’m thinking about how this week I have been tired and not as motivated,” she wrote over a picture of a stair climber. “BUT consistency wins and all of the early mornings in the gym will pay off.”

“Everything counts,” she added. “Motivation doesn’t build muscle. Dedication does.”

Kardashian West completely revamped her workouts and diet over the last two years with the help of trainer and former bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara, who relocated to Los Angeles to work with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star full-time.

“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’” Alcantara previously told PEOPLE. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”

Alcantara continued: “She didn’t want to be skinny. She wanted to have muscle and feel strong. And she wanted to find something she can do for the rest of her life. I totally understood where she was coming from.”

The pair now train at Kardashian West’s home gym six days a week at 6 a.m., and their workouts target a different body part — shoulders, biceps, triceps, chest, back and legs — each day. Those workouts are primarily weightlifting, but they also do cardio workouts.

“She loves and hates leg days,” Alcantara said. “But she’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”

Kardashian West, who initially wanted to change up her workouts to lose weight after giving birth to son Saint West, said in August that it took time for her body to tone up.

“I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

And altering her diet also made a huge difference for Kardashian West, who went from 140 lbs. to 116.

“I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn’t really do it for me,” the mom of three said. “I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. … So I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.”