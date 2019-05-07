Kim Kardashian West’s Trainer Defends the Star’s Tiny Waist: ‘Kim Trains Her A—Off’

Kim Kardashian West wowed at the Met Gala in a skin-tight, latex Thierry Mugler dress that showed off her tiny waist. But the look also led to negative comments from her followers, so the reality star’s trainer decided to defend her.

Kardashian West’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, said that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s body is all-natural and the product of long hours in the gym.

“To make things clear,” Alcantara wrote on her Instagram story. “1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a– off 6 days a f—— week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way.”

“MOST IMPORTANTLY,” she continued. “I don’t give a s— about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Image zoom Melissa Alcantara Melissa Alcantara/Instagram

Kardashian West started working with Alcantara in May 2017, after discovering the former bodybuilder on Instagram and asking her team to call her up.

“They were like, ‘Are you available to train Kim on Monday?’” Alcantara previously told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘Of course I’m available!’ And it went from there. Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips.’ She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”

Kardashian West said that Alcantara has “really changed my body,” after giving birth to daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 3, and she went from weighing “almost 140 forever,” to 116 lbs.

The makeup mogul also shrunk her waist significantly, and told her sisters and friends last year that it now measures just 24-inches.

After showing it off at the Met Gala on Monday night and her afterparty, Kardashian West is letting herself indulge. She said on the (pink) carpet that she’s planning on a doughnut breakfast for Tuesday morning.

“I have doughnuts waiting for me tomorrow morning, hot, fresh doughnuts,” she said. “They are special ones from here — vanilla with rainbow sprinkles.”