Kim Kardashian West Shares the Workout That Helped Her Lose 20 Lbs.: 'My Abs These Days Look Good'

After weighing “almost 140 forever,” Kim Kardashian West says she’s dropped down to 116 lbs. — and now she’s sharing more about how she got there.

The reality star, 37, posted a glimpse of her workout to her Instagram story on Saturday. She focused on her legs, and shared part of the rigorous routine: four sets of 15 front squats, four sets of 20 kettle bell swings (she uses a 30-lb. weight) and four sets of 30 hip thrusts.

In another video the mom of three — North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 7 months — said her own mom, Kris Jenner, was asking for tips. “@krisjenner over here trying to steal my food plan & trainer” Kardashian West captioned the video with the crying-laughing emoji. She also shared that her “abs these days … look good” in a selfie style video.

To tone up, the Kimoji creator has been working with personal trainer and former bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights,” she told E! News. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary.”

She added, “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

Dropping the weight has also required changes to Kardashian West’s diet. The main change? Cutting back on sugar and trying to eat healthier in general.

“I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn’t really do it for me,” she said. “I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. … So I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.”

According to Alcantara, they train together six days a week at 6 a.m., rotating through specific body parts: shoulders, biceps/triceps, and chest/back, as well as three days devoted to legs. They also do some cardio — either short bursts of high intensity, or longer, low-intensity walks.

“She loves and hates leg days,” Alcantara said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “But she’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”