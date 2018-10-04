Kim Kardashian West Apologizes for Her Jokes About Looking 'Anorexic': 'It Was Insensitive'

Kim Kardashian West is apologizing after she was accused of making light of eating disorders.

The reality mogul, 37, faced backlash from her fans and celebrities alike in July after she shared Instagram stories where she was overjoyed to hear her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner say that she looked “really skinny” and “anorexic.” She also later bragged about weighing 119 lbs.

Now, Kardashian West is making amends on the first episode of Ashley Graham’s new podcast, Pretty Big Deal.

“Looking back and having said that, I 100 percent understand why people would feel that way. So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone. Because an eating disorder is…I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years — close people. So I’ve like, been through…I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better,” she told Graham.

Kardashian West said she got too caught up in having fun with her sisters, and didn’t think about how her words would come across.

“You know, sometimes when you’re…you know I was, like, with my sisters and we were laughing and joking and it’s loud and you are, you know, I dunno, I guess, sometimes you can get, like, carried away and just, it was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn’t my intention though,” she said. “And I think, especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, ‘Okay, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn’t have said that but I know what you were saying.’ “

Kim Kardashian West and Ashley Graham

The mom of three added that this conversation came at a time when she was feeling proud of the hard work she’s put into losing weight.

“I had spent an entire year working out with a bodybuilder, literally six days a week, lost 20 lbs., and it hasn’t been easy. It’s been a year coming,” she said.

But her weight loss lead to concern from her mom, Kris Jenner.

“My mom even, maybe a month ago, pulled me aside in the bathroom at a meeting once and was like, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what?’ And she pulls me aside and was like, ‘What are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘What is going on?’ Like, ‘How are you losing this weight? Are you OK?'” Kardashian West said. “You know, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so crazy! Like, don’t you see me working out like every single day? I changed how I eat, I work out.’ “

And Kardashian West says she’s in a great place with her body.

“I actually feel like, healthy, and strong, and confident,” she said.

Kardashian West feels so strong that she won’t let all of her sisters join her workouts.

“People are like, ‘Oh, can I join you?’ And I’m like, ‘You can’t keep up!’ Khloé said to me, ‘I can join your workout because I know I can keep up,’ but with Kourtney, our weights are just so different it’ll slow me down,” Kardashian West said. “Khloé’s like, ‘I know I won’t slow you down.’ Like Khloe can do a lot of weights, like squats and all that. Kourtney—she doesn’t do a lot of heavy weight lifting. Khloe does.”