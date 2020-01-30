Kim Kardashian Was ‘So Not in the Mood’ for Her Intense Cardio Workout This Morning

Kim Kardashian West may have a home gym, a personal trainer and a closet filled with Yeezys, but she, like everyone else, occasionally dreads her workouts.

The fashion mogul and reality star, 39, gets up early each morning to work with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, before her four kids wake up. But some days are tougher than others, and Thursday morning was just one of those days for Kardashian West.

The reality star gave followers a glimpse of her workout on her Instagram Story, sharing as Alcantara took her through the movements.

“What did you say today was?” she asked Alcantara.

“It’s cardio, you’re going to die,” the trainer jokingly responded. “Just so you know.”

Alcantara — who started training Kardashian West in May 2017 after the reality star discovered her on Instagram — then demonstrates one of the moves for the workout: repeated side jumps over a weightlifting bench.

“I’m so not in the mood for this today,” Kardashian West said, after seeing the tough move.

Before she gets to that exercise, though, Kardashian West had to start with time on the Stairmaster, all while wearing 5-lb. weights on her ankles.

“I’m so tired,” she said, while looking at the weights.

Kardashian West is currently working on a “major goal” for her body ahead of her 40th birthday in October. She started talking about her goal in November, after opening up about being unhappy with her weight.

“Sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago,” she said in November.

Kardashian West said she needs to focus on what she’s eating.

“To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs,” she said. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”