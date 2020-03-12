Kim Kardashian Uses Disinfectant Wipes After Saying She Saw Khloé Coughing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kim Kardashian West is taking every health precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak — including disinfecting after she says her sister Khloé Kardashian coughed around her.

On Wednesday, Kim, 39, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, explaining how she’s taking action as the virus continues to spread throughout the U.S. and all over the world.

In one of the videos, Kim explains to a doctor named Caesar that she’s also going as far as using Clorox wipes to disinfect almost everything after Khloé began coughing in her presence.

“So doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don’t want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?” Kim says in reference to a Pretend Makeup kit for children. “I cannot give that to my daughter.”

Kim then pulls out a box of Clorox wipes and rubs the surface of the box.

“This is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something,” Kim says. “I saw her cough and I’m not down for that.”

“Okay, now I can give it to my daughter,” Kim says.

Kim also shared a chart of a hand-washing technique that her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd posted.

Kim also gave her followers tips on how to greet one another safely during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have a doctor here and Caesar and I are going to show the new appropriate way to say hello,” Kardashian West says in the first video of the series.

The two men in the video then proceed to tap their feet against their respective partner’s feet — after washing their hands of course.

The gesture allows people to still be friendly without shaking someone’s hand.

Kim then engages in the foot shake, but says, “I don’t have time for two, so I’ll just do one.”

“You should not do elbows because you cough into your elbows. So, no more elbows, or do just a little bow,” Kim suggests.

As of Wednesday, there are now at least 1,015 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, PEOPLE previously reported.

31 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state.

The majority of U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York, and all three have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding.

Worldwide, there are now 121,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,373 deaths.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.

The first U.S. case was found in Everett, Washington, just outside of Seattle, in a man who had recently returned from Wuhan. The number of cases grew slowly from there, with a total of just 14 over the course of about a month, but as February came to an end, the virus began to spread more rapidly in communities across the U.S.