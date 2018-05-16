Kim Kardashian West is under fire from celebrities and fans for promoting appetite-suppressing lollipops on Instagram.

The megamogul, 37, posted the ad for Flat Tummy’s lollipops on Tuesday, and by early Wednesday morning, the photo had been deleted. (Although it was initially thought that Kardashian West deleted the image, which has since been restored, a rep for Instagram said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the app accidentally removed it: “We mistakenly removed content we shouldn’t have and apologized to Kim for the inconvenience caused.”)

“#ad You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal. They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15 percent OFF so if you want to get your hands on some… you need to do it quick! #suckit,” Kardashian West wrote.

The mom of three immediately started getting backlash on Instagram and Twitter. The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, who has previously questioned a blog post from Kardashian West’s sister Khloé on ways to “look thin AF,” called her out.

“No. F— off. No. [You’re a] terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to,” Jamil, 32, tweeted.

Jameela Jamil Jameela Jamil/Twitter

“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’ ”

Jameela Jamil/Twitter

And Kardashian West also got plenty of criticism from her followers, who accused her of promoting eating disorders.

“Wow I have lost all respect for Kim Kardashian. Promoting appetite suppressants when it’s mental health awareness week?? There are so many people who battle or who have battled with an eating disorder and she is making not eating look like it is ‘trendy.’ Disgusting and selfish,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I actually can’t BELIEVE the nerve of Kim Kardashian promoting ‘appetite suppressant lollipops’. Her audience is made up of mostly impressionable young people who already have so much pressure on them to look and be perfect, we all deserve so much better,” added another.

Others questioned why she needed the money from this ad.

“I think Kim Kardashian is so bloody irresponsible posting about appetite suppressant lollipops. What’s next Kim, gambling? Drugs? Yes I get influencers get paid for adverts, but surely it’s better to be ethical about what your paid to post about?” asked one.

“How desperate are you for the money @KimKardashian? I refuse to believe that some tin-pot lollipop making company is paying you THAT MUCH that you lose all common sense to think about the message that this sends your fans and followers. It’s outrageously irresponsible,” asked another.

Kardashian West frequently promotes products from Flat Tummy’s line, including teas and meal-replacement shakes. Tori Spelling also shared a sponsored post about the appetite-suppressant lollipops on Tuesday, and her followers similarly called her out. Spelling’s post is still up at the time of this writing.