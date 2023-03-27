Kim Kardashian Shares Details of Her Intense Workout Regimen: 'We Lift Weights for 2 Hours Daily'

Kim Kardashian is sharing an inside look at her fitness regimen.

The SKIMS founder, 42, gave her followers a glimpse into her intense workout routine in posts shared on her Instagram Story Sunday.

"I'm gonna show you guys a little bit of my workout today. It's been three months now working out with @senada.greca," Kardashian captioned a video of her lifting a weight on her shoulders, which was filmed by her personal trainer, Senada Greca, in her home gym.

Revealing the details of her exercise routine and her goals, the mom-of-four continued, "We lift weights for two hours daily and do five or six days a week. My goal was to gain muscle and be strong and I see such a difference already."

She added: "I'm proud of our commitment together. It always starts with small goals 💪. This exercise is called a 'split stance good morning.' "

The Kardashians star then showed off her "Banded thigh lateral squats with a 40 lbs weight," noting, "We do 4 sets of 12 reps on each side."

In another video shared, Kardashian can be heard listening to Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" in the background.

Kardashian's recent workout took place not long after she was recently joined by Kelly Rowland for a session in her home gym earlier this month.

"Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated 💋 @kellyrowland," Kardashian captioned a snapshot of her and the Destiny's Child singer, 42, posing for a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story at the time.