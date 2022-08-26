Kim Kardashian Says Plant-Based Diet Helps Her Psoriasis: 'It's Made Me More Mindful'

Kim Kardashian is praising the benefits of her plant-based lifestyle.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old entrepreneur shared on her sister Kourtney's Poosh lifestyle blog that a plant-based diet has been key in keeping her psoriasis at bay - and particularly her vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free tacos.

"I eat them at least once a week," said Kardashian, who has long been open about her struggle with the skin condition, which can cause visible red and scaly patches on the skin, both on social media and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When Kardashian is at a restaurant where the menu is not strictly vegan/plant-based, she still makes an effort to stick to her diet based on what's available, she added.

"I just do my best to stay as plant-based as possible, unless it's a treat day," she shared Thursday.

Her go-to cheat meal is pizza "for sure," she added. "And if I'm in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts."

The SKIMS founder also stated that sea-moss smoothies are a drink worth having to treat psoriasis "because they're very anti-inflammatory."

"I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible," she added.

Focusing on a plant-based diet has not only helped Kardashian's skin condition but also other areas of her life as well. "It's made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything," she shared.

Backgrid

As for people who are finding it challenging to deal with their own psoriasis, the mother-of-four said confidence is key.

"You have to get to a place where you just feel comfortable and own it," said Kardashian. "Be able to realize it's a part of you."

If a plant-based diet is not conducive to your lifestyle, then creams may be the right solution as well, she added.

"I've found that putting ointment or cream on the bad areas and then wrapping them in Saran Wrap helps. But obviously, that can only be done in certain areas," said Kardashian.

In a 2016 post on her app, Kardashian revealed that she uses a "topical cortisone ointment every night before bed" to treat her psoriasis.

Though they may not work for everyone, dermatologists typically prescribe the creams to patients with psoriasis because they "serve several functions" for the skin, Dr. Jaliman, a NYC-based dermatologist, told PEOPLE.

"They help reduce inflammation and skin cell turnover, as well as suppress the immune system," she added. "They'll also help to calm and soothe the skin."

Kardashian first revealed her struggle with psoriasis in a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has since posted about trying everything from herbal ointments and seaweed skincare products to a low-acidity diet and detox smoothies.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, the skin condition is the most common autoimmune disease in the U.S., affecting roughly 8 million Americans.