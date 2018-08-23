Kim Kardashian West has dropped 20 lbs. — and she’s feeling “really proud.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed in an interview with E! News that aired Wednesday that she’s lost 20 lbs. and also shared the ways that she achieved her fit physique.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” 37-year-old Kardashian West shared.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” she continued. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

Kardashian West, who frequently shares snapshots on social media from her time in the gym, has also changed up her diet, including cutting back on the amount of sugar she consumes.

“I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn’t really do it for me,” she said.

The Kimoji creator — she shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West — also admitted that what she eats is nowadays “a lot healthier.”

“I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it,” she said. “And so I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.”

But she does have one sweet indulgence: “I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream. That’s like my one go-to.”

Earlier this year, the mother of three’s trainer, former bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara, shared the reality star’s “bodybuilding” diet and exercise routine with PEOPLE.

“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’” said Alcantara. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”

These days Alcantara heads to Kardashian West’s home six days a week at 6 a.m. for workouts focusing on specific body parts: shoulders, biceps/triceps, and chest/back, as well as three days devoted to legs. They also do cardio — either short bursts of high intensity, or longer, low-intensity walks.

“She loves and hates leg days,” said Alcantara. “But she’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”

Added the trainer: “Kim has been getting some really nice results, like with her triceps! She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months. And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up. She’s focused and she has a goal in mind.”

When it comes to nutrition, Alcantara works with Kardashian West’s team of chefs, sending recipes and meal plans to ensure that the star is eating a balanced amount of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

A typical day might feature Alcantara’s blueberry oatmeal pancakes for breakfast (“Kim loves them!”); chicken, sweet potatoes and veggies for lunch; and fish and veggies for dinner. “Kim told me the other day, ‘This is the most vegetables I’ve ever eaten!’ ”

Processed foods are off-limits, so no crackers or cookies. Said Alcantara: “I want her to eat real food that’s cooked every day. Most likely if it comes out of a box, it’s not going to be good for you. She’s eating well and she feels good.”