Kim Kardashian Will ‘Never’ Say It’s ‘a More Positive Thing If I Show My Cellulite’

While some people can’t wait to take their bra off at the end of the day, Kim Kardashian West feels the opposite — she’s “comfortable and cozy” in her skin-tight shapewear.

The reality star and fashion mogul — who has a new line of shapewear, though the company is in need of a new name after widespread backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation for the original name, Kimono — said that she prefers to be “all smoothed” rather than showing her cellulite.

“I’ll never be a person who says it’s a more positive thing if I show my cellulite,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “The feeling when I had to wear that corset, [the shapewear] is not that. It’s the second skin that makes me feel comfortable and cozy and all smoothed.”

Kardashian West said that her insecurities over her body started after she gave birth to daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3, and had gained around 60 lbs.

“It changed my body, my skin,” she said. “[I got] photographed from every angle.”

“All I have to do is type Kim and Shamu,” she continued, and showed the reporter the side-by-side photos of her on the internet comparing her pregnant body to that of the famous whale. “That really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while.”

Kardashian West eventually lost the baby weight and more thanks to a healthier diet and near-daily workouts with trainer Melissa Alcantara. She said in August that she now weighs around 116 lbs.

The mom of four (daughter Chicago, 1, and son Psalm, 2 months, were born via surrogate due to complications from placenta accreta with her first two children) now has such a slim waist that people accused her of removing a rib to fit into her narrow Thierry Mugler dress for the 2019 Met Gala. She later clarified in a behind-the-scenes video that she wore a taut corset to achieve the look, and confirms to the WSJ that she definitely did not have a rib removed.

“I don’t even know if that’s possible,” she said, explaining that the corset painfully did the trick. “I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

And Alcantara backed up Kardashian West on the day after the Met Gala, saying that in addition to the corset, she works hard in the gym to get her slim waist.

“To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f— week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way,” Alcantara said. “I don’t give a s— about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”