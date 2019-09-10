Kim Kardashian West Reveals She’s on Medication After Getting Tested for Lupus on KUWTK Episode

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about pursuing treatment after her antibodies tested positive for lupus during Sunday’s premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality star, 38, spoke with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday, explaining that she found out more about the health issue after her doctor’s office visit in the show.

“I did find out, we’re gonna talk about it next Sunday,” the mother of four said. “I was able to find an amazing doctor, Dr. Wallace, and we figured out what the problem is.”

During Sunday’s KUWTK episode, which was filmed before son Psalm was born in May via surrogate, Kardashian West explained she was getting increasingly worried due to some concerning symptoms she had been experiencing.

“I’ve been feeling so tired, so nauseous and my hands are really getting swollen,” she said. “I feel like I literally am falling apart. My hands are numb.”

After a pregnancy test came back negative at the time, she decided to see a doctor. The reality star also ruled out the possibility of the pain having something to do with her carpal tunnel syndrome.

“Lately, my wrists are starting to hurt again but it’s definitely a different feeling,” she said during the episode. “I feel this in my bones. It’s starting to really worry me. I really have to look into this.”

“Based on the symptoms, it looks like I have rheumatoid arthritis,” she speculated. “It’s so scary. So I have to go to the doctor and see what’s going on because I can’t live like this.”

“I have a baby on the way, I have law school,” Kardashian West said. “It just can really scare you when you start thinking about how much this is going to change [your] life. … I can’t living without knowing. These few days are just torturous.”

During her interview with Today, Kardashian West shared she has been receiving treatment for the problem.

“I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control,” she shared.

At the end of the KUWTK episode, Kardashian West got a call from her doctor and found out that her “antibodies are positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that leads to inflammation in tissues and organs, according to the Mayo Clinic. While common, lupus is difficult to diagnose because many of the symptoms — joint pain, fever, fatigue, rashes — are also seen in other health problems, and the symptoms differ from person to person. There is no cure for lupus, only treatments like courses of steroids to reduce the symptoms.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks your own tissues, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis, but new types of medications have improved treatment options dramatically.

“Auto-immune issues are really scary,” Kardashian West told Guthrie and Kotb. “When you get a diagnosis, and I didn’t realize I was one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it was really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s gonna happen and how you’re gonna live your life.”

She added, “You really get into this little depression for a minute, I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to get myself through that.”

