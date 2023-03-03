Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland Work Out Together and Show Off Abs in Mirror Selfie

Kim Kardashian has a new gym buddy.

The SKIMS founder, 42, regularly works out with her sister Khloé Kardashian, but on Thursday she was joined by Kelly Rowland for a session in her home gym.

"Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated 💋 @kellyrowland," Kardashian captioned a snapshot of herself and the Destiny's Child star, 42, posing for a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story.

The pair donned matching black outfits for their workout, wearing sports bras and leggings and showing off their abs. The duo were also joined by Kardashian's new personal trainer Senada Greca, who posed for a separate mirror selfie.

Rowland reposted the photo of herself and Kardashian with the caption, "FACTS!!!!"

Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian also shared a glimpse inside her workout routine by posting a clip of herself doing some weighted pull-ups on a machine. "Flip Flop workout 😂Don't judge! We're getting strong 💪@senada.greca".

The reality star recently showcased the results of all her workouts with a series of bikini snaps from a beautiful beach day.

Kardashian wore a teeny-tiny white bikini and accessorized with silver sunglasses for the pictures, which were taken from the top of a staircase by her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Kelly Rowland, Senada Greca and Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram

In the shots, Kardashian rotates between looking at the camera and looking away as she strikes various different poses.

The Kardashians star also got cheeky in the captions, writing "long handed @kendalljenner on the lense 📷" poking fun at her supermodel sister, 27, for last month's memeable moment of her showing off her long hands.

Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Jenner was quick to defend herself from accusations of using Photoshop to achieve the look. Drawing help from her BFF Hailey Bieber, she posed her hand how she had in the ultra-cheeky bikini pic to prove it just looks that way.

"been had long ass hands x fingers," Bieber shared in an Instagram Story video while the pair giggled and laughed.

"Look at how bizarre her hand looks normally," Bieber added. "This is live — live footage of the hand!"