Kim Kardashian Gifts Booty Sculpting Machine to Her Sisters and Mom Kris Jenner for Christmas

Nobody does Christmas like the Kardashians.

Starting the holiday festivities early, Kim Kardashian West, 39, gifted her mom Kris Jenner, 64, and her sisters Kylie, 22, Kendall, 24, Khloe, 35, and Kourtney, 40, with some high-intensity workout equipment.

The DB Method machine, which retails for $229, is designed to enhance squats and full-body workouts. It promises to “deliver fast, convenient, butt-blasting result.”

In videos Kardashian West shared on her Instagram story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star revealed that she had gifted her sisters and their mom with DB Method butt-blasting machines.

“I got my sisters and my mom a Christmas present but I got myself one too,” she said in a clip showing the machine packaged in two white boxes with a red bow on top. “I’m working out right now and I’m gonna open this and show you guys what I got them.”

“I hope my sisters and mom will like this!” she wrote on the video.

In another clip, Kardashian West recorded her trainer Melissa Alcantara giving the new fitness machine a try. “Melissa’s testing it out,” she said. “It’s the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters and my mom, for one of their Christmas presents.”

“God I feel it in my butt a lot,” her trainer said as she completed squats.

“They’re getting them today,” the KKW Beauty mogul concluded.

Kris Jenner was the first of the family to respond to her daughter’s gift on social media.

Thanking her daughter, she snapped two photos of the boxed machine and shared the pictures on her Instagram story, writing “@thedbmethod @kardashian” and “Thank you !!! @kimkardashian @thedbmethod” in each clip respectively.

Kris went on to show a video of the machine and share her reaction to her new fitness gadget. “Kim, what in the world is in this huge box you just sent me?” she began. “This box is as big as I am. Oh my gosh.”

“Whoa Kim, this is so incredibly crazy. Is this a booty machine?” she concluded as she panned across the machine.

“Is this a bootie machine @kimkardashian ??? @thedbmethod” she wrote on the final video.

This isn’t the first of Kardashian West’s Christmas activities this year. Last week, she shared her annual family Christmas card but the card only included the Kardashian Wests: her husband, Kanye West, 42, along with their children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Psalm, 7 months, and Chicago who will be 2 next month.

A source revealed to PEOPLE the real reason why Kardashian West decided not to include the rest of her family in the card this year.

“It’s been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card,” the source told PEOPLE of the Kardashian and Jenner siblings. “Last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year.”

“She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo,” the source added.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Kardashian West revealed that her daughter North was photoshopped into the card after she “refused” to participate in the photoshoot.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” the reality star told host Ellen DeGeneres. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”