Kim Kardashian Is Getting Results from Her Updated Workout Routine: ‘I’ve Been Seeing Changes!’

Kim Kardashian is sprinting her way to a changed body!

The reality star and fashion mogul, 40, recently switched up her workout routine to incorporate sprints on the treadmill, and said it's already making a difference.

"Been sprinting every day!" Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story, along with a video of her mid-run. "I've been seeing changes!" she added.

The mom of four also posted a second video from her sprints, but it only lasted a few seconds. She added, "Hard to video and sprint 😂."

Kardashian and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, said in January that they were starting a "Sister Boot Camp" to get a health boost after the holiday season. Kim said they were going to up their workouts and revamp their diet for at least a month.

"Plant based and two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right this year!" she said.

Kim discovered a new love for fitness in May 2017, when she started working with trainer Melissa Alcantara. At the time, she wanted to work on her body after her pregnancies with daughter North, 7, and son Saint, 5 (daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 23 months, were born through surrogacy).

Kim found Alcantara while scrolling through Instagram one night.

"... I was thinking, I just need to get it together. I need to figure out what's going on with my body. I need to find someone who cares, who is willing to get up at any hour, someone who will push me harder than I've ever been pushed before," she wrote in the foreword of Alcantara's book, Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program.

Alcantara soon became her full-time trainer and got Kim to start weight training, along with changing up her diet, and also trains Khloé. Alcantara recently told PEOPLE that she loves working with Kim.

