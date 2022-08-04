Kim Kardashian Gets a Full Body Scan and Shares Her Bone Density and Body Fat Results

Kim Kardashian shared her body scan with 327 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur had her bone density and body fat measured by BodySpec, a company that uses mobile scanning vans to provide a detailed full-body composition report.

According to one of the Instagram stories posted by Kardashian, the scan takes approximately seven minutes.

"YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97% OF PEOPLE," she wrote on her Instagram story as she shared her Bone Report.

The report also showed that Kardashian has lost weight in the last year. In May 2021, Kardashian had a total body fat percentage of 25% body fat but now has gone down to 18.8%.

Body fat percentage distinguishes fat from muscle and calculates the percentage of body fat in the body. This is different from Body Mass Index (BMI), which is is calculated based on a person's height and weight, and used by the healthcare system to sort people into four categories: underweight, healthy, overweight or obese.

The "ideal" measurements for BMI are based on problematic racial and societal biases that do not consider a person's ethnicity, gender or body makeup, and were created by using a sample of only white, European men.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment. "This is a game changer!!!" she wrote over the snap on her Instagram Story.

She praised it as her "fave laser" but also confessed, "it's painful lol but worth it!"

In June, Kardashian spoke about living a healthier lifestyle after losing 16 lbs. to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for this year's Met Gala. Since the May event, she says she has lost even more weight.

"Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy," Kardashian said while on the Today show. "I'm down 21 lbs. now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar — a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn't realize, like a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle."

"It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," she added.