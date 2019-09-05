Kim Kardashian Believes She Has Lupus in New KUWTK Trailer: ‘I Feel This in My Bones’

Kim Kardashian West may be spending more time in the doctor’s office if her intuition is right.

The beauty mogul and mom of four believes that she has lupus, and is seen getting testing done in the new teaser trailer for season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian West, 38, heads to the doctor’s office for x-rays and testing to find out.

“I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus,” she says in the trailer.

In another scene, Kardashian West’s mom, Kris Jenner, tries to calm her down as she tears up.

“Let’s stay positive until we get some results,” Jenner says.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that leads to inflammation in tissues and organs, according to the Mayo Clinic. While common, lupus is difficult to diagnose because many of the symptoms — joint pain, fever, fatigue, rashes — are also seen in other health problems, and the symptoms differ from person to person.

The disease is caused by genetic and environmental factors — sun exposure, infections and reactions to medications can all bring it out, though the cause is often unknown. There is no cure for lupus, only treatments like courses of steroids to reduce the symptoms.

Kardashian West already has a condition that likely originates in the immune system, psoriasis. The skin condition is also extremely common, and causes rashes all over the body.

While Kardashian West heads to the doctor’s office for testing, it looks as though Jenner will have her own health problems as well — she’s seen on a stretcher in a neck brace in another scene.

“This family will never fall apart,” Jenner says in a voiceover at the start of the trailer, before adding, “for some reason, things are a little bit off.”