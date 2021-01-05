The fashion mogul is tackling her new diet and workout plan with sister Khloé

Kim Kardashian Is Doing 2 Workouts a Day and Eating Plant-Based: ‘Get Our Mind and Body Right’

Kim Kardashian West is ready for a fresh start in 2021.

To kick off the new year, Kardashian West and her sister Khloé Kardashian are partnering up to boost their health.

"Sister Boot Camp starts this month!" Kardashian West, 40, posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The mom of four said that she and Kardashian are upping their workouts and changing their diet for the month of January.

"Plant based and two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right this year!" she explained.

Kardashian West also shared a glimpse into their midday workout on Tuesday with her longtime trainer, Melissa Alcantara. After panning around her home gym, where Kardashian was working away on the treadmill, the KKW Beauty and Skims founder showed Alcantara wearing a crop top and short shorts.

"Sister workout, but this is what Melissa shows up in," Kardashian West says in the video. "This is very intimidating."

Kardashian West started working with Alcantara in May 2017, after finding her on Instagram. Since then, Alcantara has pushed the reality star toward her fitness goals, including toning up after her pregnancies with daughter North, 7, and son Saint, 5 (daughter Chicago, almost 3, and son Psalm, 18 months, were born through surrogacy).